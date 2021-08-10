Ghana’s Embassy in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) has revealed the visa waiver agreement between the two countries is yet to take effect.

Parliament on Thursday, August 5, approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Ghana and the UAE on mutual exemption of entry visa requirements in respect of diplomatic, service/special and ordinary passport holders.

A development which sent a section of Ghanaians agog after some media reports suggested that Ghana passport holders can now travel visa-free to the UAE.

However, the Embassy, in a statement dated August 9, 2021, explained that the processes for its implementation were yet to be completed.

“Though the agreement has been ratified by the Parliament of Ghana, the processes for its implementation have not been completed,” part of the statement read.

The Embassy, has, however, assured it would officially communicate any change to the current entry visa regime between Ghana and the UAE when the agreement comes into force.

