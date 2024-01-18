Ghanaians on social media have reacted to reports that, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has slapped leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako aka Cheddar, with significant penalties for allegedly failing to file his income tax.

According to a report by Asaase Radio, between 2013 and 2016, Cheddar incurred penalties of GH¢15,222, GH¢14,492, GH¢13,760 and GH¢6,526 for neglecting to file personal income tax returns.

GRA said though he appeared to comply for the tax years 2018, 2019 and 2020, the trend of non-compliance resumed in 2021 and 2022 for Cheddar.

According to the alleged leaked document, the estimated evaded taxes for these two years are staggering, reaching GH¢2,088,228 for 2021 and GH¢5,096,536 for 2022.

But netizens have asked why GRA failed to investigate and collect the taxes from Cheddar until he declared his intention to contest the presidential elections.

Others also believe his political ambition has made him an easy target for political vendetta.

