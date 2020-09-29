The Nkosohen of Atti-Morkwa Traditional Council in the Central Region, Togbe Gottah says the opposition NDC Running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang ascending to the office of Vice President after the December 7 election is a foregone conclusion.

“Ghanaians have waited soo long to get female as a Vice President but thank God we have already gotten somebody and indeed she really deserves it,” he stated.

Addressing a gathering when Prof. Jaane Naana Opoku Agyemang visited Twifu Bimpogya, he urged his people to vote for the NDC party to come back to power and complete all the uncompleted projects it started before being voted out of power.

He noted that all the projects in his community were initiated by the NDC government and since the NPP assumed power it has abandoned all the projects, hence the need to vote the NDC back to power.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang on her part urged the people to vote massively for the NDC to come and continue with the developmental agenda it started while in power which has been abandoned.