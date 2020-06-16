Ghanaian youngster, Kudus Mohammed, has been nominated for the 2020 Golden Boy award alongside big names such as Haaland, Vinicius, Sancho, Rodrygo, Davies and Fati

The top 100 young players in world football under the age of 21 has been revealed by Italian outlet Tuttosport ahead of the 2020 Golden Boy award.

The award was invented by the Italian publication in 2003 and has grown to become one of the most prestigious in world football.

Kudus has been in sensational form for Nordsjaelland, helping them qualify to the Championship round after scoring nine goals in 21 Superligaen games.

Previous winners include Wayne Rooney (2004), Lionel Messi (2005), Sergio Aguero (2007), Kylian Mbappe (2017) and most recently Joao Felix (2019).

The top 20 will be the finalists and a jury will choose the winner out of them.

Check out the full list below…

Max Aarons (Norwich)

Abel Ruiz (Braga)

Karim-David Adeyemi (RB Salzburg)

Yacine Adli (Bordeaux)

Lucien Agoumé (Inter Milan)

Marley Ake (Marseille)

Faustino Anjorin (Chelsea)

Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig)

Angel Gomes (Manchester United)

Adil Aouchiche (PSG)

Benoît Badiashile (Monaco)

Mitchel Bakker (PSG)

Myron Boadu (AZ)

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

Rayan Cherki (OL)

Facundo Colidio (Sint-Truiden)

David Colina (Hajduk Split)

Trae Bailey Coyle (Arsenal)

Leon Dajaku (Bayern Munich)

Jonathan David (La Gantoise)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Karamoko Dembele (Celtic)

Sergino Dest (Ajax)

Tiago Djalo (Lille)

Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan)

Fabio Silva (FC Porto)

Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Lyle Foster (Circles Bruges, Monaco)

Eric Garcia (Manchester City)

James Garner (Manchester United)

Zeljko Gavric (Red Star Belgrade)

Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)

Willem Geubbels (Monaco)

Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White (Wolves)

Bryan Salvatierra Gil (Leganés)

Billy Gilmour (Chelsea)

Claudio Gomes (PSV, Manchester City)

Matias Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica)

Lorenzo Gonzalez (St. Gallen)

Amine Gouiri (Lyon)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Mohamed Amine Ihattaren (PSV)

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Ozan Muhammed Kabak (Schalke 04)

Mamadou Kaly Sène (Juventus)

Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca, Real Madrid)

Mohammed Kudus (Nordsjaelland)

Dejan Kulusevski (Parma, Juventus)

Diego Lainez (Betis)

Yasser Larouci (Liverpool)

Kang-in Lee (Valencia FC)

Daniel Maldini (AC Milan)

Felix Khonde Mambimbi (YB Bern)

Antonio Marin (Dinamo Zagreb)

Svetozar Markovic (Larisa)

Alejandro José Méndez Marques (Juventus)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Loïc Mbe Soh (PSG)

Juan Miranda (Schalke 04, FC Barcelona)

Nehuén Pérez (Famalicão, Atlético de Madrid)

Jean-Claude Ntenda (Juventus)

Michael Obafemi (Southampton)

Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen)

Strahinja Pavlovic (Partizan, AS Monaco)

Pedro Neto (Wolves)

Eduardo Quaresma (Sporting CP)

Rafael Camacho (Sporting CP)

Reinier (Real Madrid)

Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Alessio Riccardi (AS Roma)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Ionut-Casian Rus (CFR Cluj)

Thomas Sabitzer (LASK)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

William Saliba (St Etienne)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham)

Sergio Gomez (Borussia Dortmund)

Oliver Skipp (Tottenham)

Mathías Soulé (Juventus)

Yukinari Sugawara (AZ)

Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzburg)

Tomás Tavarez (Benfica)

Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Tiago Lopes (FC Porto)

Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Ferrán Torres (Valencia FC)

Amad Diallo Traoré (Atalanta)

Hamed Junior Traoré (Sassuolo)

Lassina Traoré (Ajax)

Heorhiy Tsitaishvili (Dynamo Kiev)

Sepp van den Berg (Liverpool)

Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)

The 19-year-old was also impressive on his debut for the Black Stars in his debut against South Africa, scoring within minutes of coming on in the second half.