Nigerian top singer, Burna Boy’s grandfather, Benson Idonije, became a year older to the joy of fans and well-wishers.

The veteran broadcaster, journalist and music critic marked his 84th birthday on June 13, 2020.

To make the event a memorable one, the celebrant’s daughter, Bose Ogulu, who also happens to be Burna Boy’s mother and manager, took to her Instagram page to pen down sweet words for her father.

L-R: Bose Ogulu, Benson Idonije, Burna Boy, guest, Samuel Ogulu Source: Instagram

The proud daughter shared a throwback photo of her father alongside more recent ones taken on his birthday.

Present at the celebration was Burna Boy, his father Samuel Ogulu, his sister, and other well-wishers.

Bose described her father as a Pan Africanist, a veteran broadcaster, music critic, journalist and veteran deejay.

In her words:

PanAfricanist, veteran broadcaster, veteran deejay, journalist, award winning music critic, founding manager of Koola Lobitos, My father….. Happy 84th birthday to you. Vive L’encyclopedie musicale. Many more years.

Find her post below:

Benson Idonije is also popularly known for being Afrobeat musician, Fela Kuti’s first band manager.