Ghana international, Bernard Tekpetey, has been suspended by Bundesliga 2 side, Fortuna Dusseldorf for his unacceptable behaviour.

Tekpetey, who is on a two-year loan deal from Schalke 04, has been in a tussle with the club following their relegation from the Bundesliga.

The forward is determined to force his way out of the club despite one year left on his loan contract.

The 22-year-old has been angling for a move away from the side since their relegation from the Bundesliga and looks to have finally been granted his wish.

With a loan move to Ludogorets Razgrad in the pipeline for around €200,000, Fortuna have suspended Tekpetey, to allow him to focus on completing the move.

“We have exempted Bernard Tekpetey from his duties and obligations as a squad player until Wednesday, July 29 so he can look after his personal future during this time,” The club disclosed via its official twitter handle.

Tekpetey didn’t have the best of season in the 2019/2020 campaign, making just nine appearances for Fortuna Düsseldorf.

He has capped two times for the senior national team of Ghana after earning a call-up to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.