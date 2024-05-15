Home Newspaper Headlines Ghanaian newspaper headlines: Wednesday 15th May 2024 Newspaper Headlines Ghanaian newspaper headlines: Wednesday 15th May 2024 May 15, 2024 8:19 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Adom TV Evening News (14-5-24) International Nurses Day: Gov't taking steps to clear backlog, arrears of nurses' allowance -Bawumia SCC, Kasoa Tollbooth Flooding: Government working to solve flooding on the road - Asenso Boakye. Constant Inconvenience: Commuters and drivers urge Urban Roads to fix Avenor rail crossing in Accra. Debt Retrieval Strategy: Kejetia market management lock-up 500 shops daily to recoup ECG bills. Kasoa Winneba Highway Construction: Drivers and commuters plead for access routes to ease traffic.