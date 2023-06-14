Several Ghanaian medical students studying in Ukraine are facing the threat of expulsion due to a lack of payment from the government for their monthly stipends.

The students have not received their allowances for several months, leaving many of them struggling to pay for basic necessities.

According to the affected students, they have made repeated appeals to the government to release their stipends, but to no avail.

One of the students, Seth Ofori Nyazu, said that the final-year medical students who chose to stay in Ukraine were abandoned by the Ghanaian government.

“The students took the risk and came to Ghana to try their luck when the war began, but they were sent back to their third and second years in Ukraine. The government promised that it would pay our fees and assured us that the fees would be paid.

“We have had many meetings, and we have proven that we are still in school and still attending lectures. The government promised us several times that it would pay, but we only realized that students in Ukraine had been removed from the list of students whose fees the government is paying” Mr. Nyazu told Citi News.