An 18-year-old Ghanaian woman residing in Royston, United Kingdom has been charged after a stabbing incident in South London.

The alleged stabbing took place on the Dog Kennel Hill Estate on Thursday, February 2.

Princess Owusu-Ansah, of Royston, was charged on Sunday, February 5 with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and theft.

She appeared in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Owusu-Ansah was arrested by Met Police after a video of the stabbing went viral.

She accused another woman of sleeping with her boyfriend, resulting in the stabbing, after which she poured hot water on the wounded lady.

A remorseless Princess went ahead to upload the video on social media, where she laughed about being a tough girl for the stabbing.

She, however, received backlash, which forced her to report herself to the police.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed that the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, and has asked the public to stop circulating the video.