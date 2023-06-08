A tragic incident unfolded in Columbus, Ohio, as a Ghanaian man took his own life after shooting his wife, leaving her critically wounded.

The incident, according to Fox 28, started as a domestic violence dispute and has left neighbours in disbelief.

According to Michael Montgomery, a next-door neighbor, the couple had always been pleasant, and they had never witnessed any problems between them. He described the news as “very, very shocking.”

At approximately 10:36 p.m., Columbus police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 4800 block of Glendon Road. However, as the officers were en route, the situation escalated into a shooting.

Upon arrival, the police discovered that 49-year-old Kwabena Michael Amoako had tragically lost his life. The 50-year-old woman, identified as Yaa Gyamfua, his wife, had sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Their neighbor recounted how he learned about the gunfire when the couple’s three young sons knocked on his door seeking help.

“The 16-year-old said they were arguing, they heard two bangs, ran out the door, and came over here,” Montgomery is quoted by Fox 28.

“They heard the shooting, and dad wouldn’t let them back in the house, so they came knocking on the door,” the neighbor added.

The couple, who had been living in the home for nearly a decade, were known for their active involvement in the Ghanaian community in Columbus.

Montgomery expressed his regret, wishing he could have done something to prevent the tragedy. He emphasized that there were no apparent signs of such violence within the family.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the police revealed that Amoako had shot his wife before taking his own life. Due to the severity of the woman’s injuries, the Columbus Police Homicide Unit has taken charge of the investigation.