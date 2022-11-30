Ghanaian furniture design company, Tekura has been featured in Marvel’s blockbuster sequel ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

The feature was interior decor products which were used for constructing a set in the movie.

Photo credit: Tekura designs Instagram.

They included Tekura’s djembe tables which signify a call for everyone to come together in peace as well as lighting from other African designers.

Photo credit: Jomo tariku Instagram.

The table has inspiration from the djembe drum which is played with the bare hands and originates from West Africa.

The company took to Instagram to express their excitement over the deal and how it all happened coupled with photos of the various artefacts.

The post revealed it was started through a mysterious order in 2021 for 15 different products.

Photo credit: Jomo tariku Instagram.

“We did not know which movie the products would end up in but it reaffirmed our vision for 54kibo to build a retail store that makes it easy to shop your favourite luxury African designs.

“To showcase amazing interior decor products that are at the intersection of African design, luxury and sustainability. Thanks, @jomotariku for these images and for constantly reimagining African design through your work!” portions of the post acknowledged.

Photo credit: Jomo tariku Instagram.

The post added the journey with 54kibo, a luxury décor retailer started several years back with a WhatsApp call.

ALSO READ:

Rihanna drops ‘Lift Me Up,’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, co-written by Tems

‘Black Panther’ sequel stars on late Chadwick Boseman: ‘We made him proud’

54kibo and Tekura have been partners since 2018 and through the partnership, the former has been retailing in US African design, luxury, and sustainable interior décor products.

Black Panther in which Chadwick Boseman played the king of the fictional African land of Wakanda, became a global hit.

Photo credit: Tekura designs Instagram.

But Boseman, who played King T’Challa died of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

The follow-up film centres on Wakanda’s leaders as they contend with the death of their ruler and fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers.

Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke co-star in the film.