A Ghanaian United States based doctor has earned the admiration of many after he delivered a baby on a United Airlines flight.

The doctor, identified as Dr Ansah Addo and the baby’s mother, were on board the United Flight UA 977¬†en route to the Washington Dallas International Airport.

Reports indicate the baby was due in late February 2022 but arrived at 34,000 ft above sea level on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

A journalist with Accra-based GHOne Television, Nancy Adobea, who was also on board, took to her Facebook page to share the news.

She posted a video in which Dr Addo recounted his experience and explained he availed himself after the pilot called for assistance from any medical team on the flight.

ALSO READ:

With assistance from the Airline crew, a bouncy baby boy was said to have been delivered two hours before landing.

Watch the video attached below: