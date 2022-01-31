A Ghanaian United States based doctor has earned the admiration of many after he delivered a baby on a United Airlines flight.

The doctor, identified as Dr Ansah Addo and the baby’s mother, were on board the United Flight UA 977 en route to the Washington Dallas International Airport.

Reports indicate the baby was due in late February 2022 but arrived at 34,000 ft above sea level on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

A journalist with Accra-based GHOne Television, Nancy Adobea, who was also on board, took to her Facebook page to share the news.

She posted a video in which Dr Addo recounted his experience and explained he availed himself after the pilot called for assistance from any medical team on the flight.

With assistance from the Airline crew, a bouncy baby boy was said to have been delivered two hours before landing.

