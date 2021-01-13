Chief Executive Officer of Igoods Ghana Limited, a Ghanaian company that deals in iPhones, was duped of a whopping GH¢700,000.00 by a supplier he had ordered iPhones from.

According to him, he ordered some iPhones last year apparently to sell but a supplier he had been transacting business with for three years surprisingly scammed him.

Narrating his ordeal on Twitter, the disappointed businessman said when the goods arrived in Ghana, he realised that they were only empty iPhone boxes.

READ ALSO:

He said he has since tried every possible option within his means to reach or find the hitherto trusted supplier but to no avail.

Though disappointed, the Igoods Ghana Limited owner said his only consolation is in the fact that every business is full of ups and downs, adding that he is not giving up anytime soon.

Last year I lost 700,000 ghcedis. I ordered iphone 12, 12pro and 12pro max from a supplier I have been dealing with for 3yrs. The guy only shipped me the boxes and till date, I can’t track or find him. This business there are ups and downs but am not giving up anytime soon. We move…,” he tweeted.