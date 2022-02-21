President Akufo-Addo has noted that Ghana’s story of 65 years of independence is one that speaks about hope for a prosperous future.

This year’s independence celebration will be held in the Central Region. The 65th anniversary is under the theme ‘Working together, bouncing back better.’

In a tweet on February 19, the president stated that citizens have to work together as a team with a common purpose for the development of the country.

“We have a story. Ours is a story of hope! Working together, Bouncing back together.”

Also, President Akufo-Addo, through a footage, shared the journey of Ghana’s struggles towards its independence and the achievements chalked so far.

“From the struggles of our forefathers to the victories they won for us. All along the way, we have built this nation together from the south to the north, from the east to the west. It was on these shores of Cape Coast, our former capital, that our independence story began.

“From the signing of the Bond of 1844 to the formation of the UGCC on August 4, 1947, to the attainment of our freedom on March 6, 1957; 65 years after Ghana’s independence, the Central Region is on an industrialisation drive.

“The establishment of the Ekumfi Fruit and Juice Limited and several others by President Akufo-Addo is changing the fortunes of the region,” a male voice narrated.

To mark the anniversary, a number of national activities will be held in the Central Region from Friday, February 25 to Sunday, March 6, 2022.