A student of the RisingSun Montessori School Limited, Maame Korang Ansah-Obuobi, emerged as a champion of the Category B (Elementary) contest.

She raised the flag of Ghana high beating off stiff opposition from over 2,500 students across the world at the 30th edition of the UCMAS International competition, which took place in Malaysia.

Apart from having the bragging rights, Miss Ansah-Obuobi’s winning prize included a trophy.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Miss Ansah-Obuobi thanked her parents and teachers for their encouragement, stressing that the preparations for the competition were stressful and exhausting.

“I was very confident from the onset. I was optimistic and I knew the name of my school and my country’s flag would be lifted after this competition. I want to use this opportunity to thank my parents for encouraging me.

“I also want to thank the management of RisingSun Montessori School Ltd, and most especially, my UCMAS instructor, Michael Asiedu, for helping me get this far.” She said.

Seven students from the same school also came third in Category A2. They were Emmanuelle Dede Mmesoma Ujam, Muhammad Hafiz Zakaria, Isabella Mensima Coleman and Aseda Obenewaa Asiamah.

Others were Michelle Yaa Asiedu, Bevin Adjobiri Chemel and Naeema Al-Meyao Abass.