Deikrom and three other communities in the Atwima Kwanwoma district are accessing quality toilet facilities to help end open defecation.

The standard water closets were funded by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints.

Four schools in the Akyeremade, Trabuom, Nweneso No 2 and Deikrom communities in the Ashanti region lacked proper sanitation, especially toilet facilities.

This negatively affected teaching and learning in these communities.

The Akyeremade M/A, Trabuom R/C and Deikrom basic schools had 20-seater toilet facilities, while Nweneso No 2 R/C Basic had a 16-seater toilet.

Speaking at the project commissioning, the Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma, Kofi Amankwa Manu applauded the church for contributing to proper sanitation in the schools.

Assembly member for Akyeremade in an interview attributed the low performance of students in BECE over the years to the lack of toilet facilities in the four communities.

“Most of the teachers and students ran home with the excuse of lack of toilet facility in the school,” he said.

According to him, the timely commissioning of the toilet facilities will positively help in teaching and learning.

Kumasi area coordinator of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Elder Kofi Sosu, urged the four beneficiary communities to adhere to good maintenance culture on the projects.