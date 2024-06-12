The Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Team will participate in the 2024 Para-Tennis Open de Cagnes and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games pregames training camp at the Henri-Burg Tennis Club in Argenteuil, France.

The event is expected to take place from 16 June to 14 July 2024. This event, a testament to the team’s dedication, is an International Tennis Federation-sanctioned event.

It serves as a stepping stone for wheelchair tennis players to secure a bipartite application to the prestigious Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Following the tournament, the team will continue their rigorous training at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games pregames training camp, a testament to their unwavering commitment to the sport.

This camp, a symbol of international recognition, is hosted by the Mayor of Argenteuil for the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, with the generous support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the French Government, further validating the team’s efforts and the significance of the event.