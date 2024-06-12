Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has stated that the potential return of Andre Ayew to the Black Stars squad will be determined by the technical team.

Andre Ayew was omitted from the squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month, despite his impressive performance with French Ligue 1 club, Le Havre, where he has scored six goals.

In Andre’s absence, Ghana achieved consecutive victories against Mali and the Central African Republic. Jordan Ayew played a pivotal role in both matches, scoring the decisive goal in Bamako and securing a hat-trick in Kumasi.

After the match against the Central African Republic, Jordan Ayew was questioned by the press about his older brother’s absence. Otto Addo stepped in to respond.

“Let me speak on Jordan’s behalf. It’s his brother,” Addo said. “Of course, he wants him to be by his side, but ultimately, the decision lies with me and the coaching staff.

“As a brother, he would prefer to have him alongside. However, my responsibility is to the national team, to Ghana, and I must make the best decisions for the team. Who knows? Maybe Andre will be included in the future, maybe not. It’s uncertain. Maybe I won’t be here anymore. We can’t predict what will happen,” he added.

Jordan Ayew has scored 28 goals in 104 appearances for Ghana, while Andre Ayew holds the record for the most appearances with 120 caps, netting 24 goals.

Ghana, currently second in Group I with nine points, will face Chad and Madagascar in March 2025.