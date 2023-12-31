The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the senior national team, the Black Stars will play Namibia in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Friday, January 8.

The game forms part of Ghana’s preparations ahead of the tournament in Ivory Coast.

This decision was taken after Black Stars’ decision to camp in South Africa was cancelled.

The team will now camp in Kumasi ahead of the tournament in Ivory Coast. The Black Stars will officially open camp on January 2.

Namibia, who are in Group E with Tunisia, Mali and South Africa arrived in Ghana on Thursday evening for the pre-AFCON preparations.

With the Brave Warriors expected to be in the West African country until January 9, they will now face the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the team is expected to name Black Stars final squad for the tournament on January 1 as announced by the Ghana FA.

Ghana has been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

The 34th edition of the AFCON has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.