The Ghana Used Clothing Dealers Association today presented a cheque of GH¢ 300,000.00 to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund set up by government to assist the needy and vulnerable as the country battles to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus, Covid-19 in Ghana.

Chairman of the Association, Boakye Yiadom and members of the leadership body, presented their cheque to the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare at the Jubilee House.

Addressing the press, Mr Boakye Yiadom said their contribution to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund will go a long way to support the government’s fight against the novel Coronavirus.

He commended the president with the matured way his government had handled the Covid-19 crisis thus far and their instant contribution is to assist in the country’s fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Yiadom also urged other groups and companies to donate their little to support the fight.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Ghana Used Clothing Dealers Association, Asante Boateng Kwaning cautioned the public within the lockdown areas to adhere to the directives by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

He also urged Ghanaians to stay at home and ensure regular hand washing practice and also ensure the social distancing rules.

On her part, the Chief of Staff thanked the Ghana Used Clothing Dealers Association for their thoughtfulness and kind gesture.

She indicated that the Covid-19 Trust Fund will have its offices operational within the Jubilee House soon and they will ensure the proper, efficient and judicious use of all resources available to them for the benefit of the needy and vulnerable in the country.