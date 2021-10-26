Ghana is set to receive over seven thousand, five hundred and fifty-six doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at Ghana Health Service, Kwame Amponsa-Akyiano, says other consignments of vaccine will soon be available after approval from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

He was speaking at a training programme for journalists on Covid-19 reportage and misconceptions on vaccination.

The government, through the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service, is targeting 20 million out of the total population to be vaccinated.

Already, vaccines such as Sputnik V, Johnson and Johnson and Astra- Zeneca vaccines have been administered to many Ghanaians.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the FDA has also approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, making it five approved vaccines.

Acting Head of Disease Surveillance Department, Dannies Laryea, admonished Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols over a possible 4th wave.

Journalists from the Northern part of the country are being trained on accurate reportage on covid-19 and vaccinations.

A journalist, Daniel Dzirasah, wants the government to allow health officials to report Covid-19 and its vaccination to the media, rather than allowing politicians to lead, especially at the district level.

