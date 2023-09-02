Ghana will host Liberia in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The game forms part of the Black Stars’ preparations towards the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to be hosted in Cote D’Ivoire 2023 and the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which get underway in November.

The game comes five days after the crucial qualifier against Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 07, 2023.

The match which comes off on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, is scheduled for 16:00GMT.

Below is the squad for the game against the Central African Republic and Liberia.

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders

Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders

Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Koningsdorffer

Forwards

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah