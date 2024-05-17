The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has initiated processes to develop Unique Value prepositions tailored to various categories of shippers towards addressing the recurring issue of high business costs at the port.

The initiative is to facilitate access to needed services provided by the GSA while simultaneously reducing port and cargo destination costs.

Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, the Chief Executive Officer of GSA, announced this at a breakfast meeting with Shippers in Takoradi, Western Region.

The meeting, convened by Mr. Sarpong, was to solidify GSA’s relationship with shippers, with specific emphasis on enhancing value throughout the cargo shipment and delivery process.

The engagement had one-on-one sessions between the CEO and shippers, including those whose annual import/export volumes exceed $20 million and are situated within the Western Zone.

Mr Sarpong underscored the significant economic impact of the work of shippers on the national economy.

He said the Authority was considering assigning Relationship Managers to some category of shippers as part of its revisioning and realigning agenda.

He said that initiative would create value for shippers at Ghana’s various ports in real-time.

He restated GSA’s overarching objective “to drastically reduce port costs outside of statutory costs, including cost items like clearance expenses, container deposits, demurrage fees, and other avoidable charges, while also providing institutional support through permit acquisition/exemptions and proactive alerts” among others.

Mrs Agnes Asamoah-Duku, Head of the GSA’s Western Zonal Office, affirmed the Organisation’s commitment to open dialogue with shippers to swiftly address any challenges they encountered.

The shippers expressed gratitude to GSA for prioritising their needs and pledged to be active participants in the various zonal Shipper Committees to contribute their quota to the improvement of the sector.

