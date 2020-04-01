The Ghana Police Service has released video footages of some security officers brutalising civilians in the country.

The Service on their Twitter page said such videos are not related to videos and pictures circulating on social media which misrepresent the actual situation on the ground.

“We have seen some videos which are not related to the ongoing COVID operation trending. We are sharing with you the details of those videos so that you all share with family and friends,” the police said in a Tweet.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo declared a 14-day partial lockdown in three cities across the country; Accra, Tema and Greater Kumasi.

The security forces are to help to enforce this directive so the spread of the novel coronavirus is contained in these areas.

There have been reports of abuse by some of the servicemen enforcing the directives.

We have seen some videos which are not related to the ongoing COVID operation trending. We are sharing with you the details of those videos so that you all share with family and friends.#operationCOVIDsafety pic.twitter.com/nfnS2ROwcU — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) April 1, 2020

