An independent presidential candidate, Kofi Koranteng, says the appointment of 110 ministers and deputies by President Nana Akufo-Addo is a total waste of state resources.

Mr Koranteng, who made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, said Ghana only needs just 10 Ministries and 20 ministers.

The Ministries, he noted, include Ministry of Agriculture, Education, Energy, Employment and Entrepreneurial Development, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Health, Interior, Trade and Industry and Ministry of Justice.

The rest, the presidential hopeful explained, will be downgraded to agencies and departments under the ministries.

Should he win the December polls, the presidential hopeful said he will appoint 20 ministers and their deputies and the civil and public servants will occupy the agencies and departments.

“I will not sack anyone appointed by the erstwhile government rather I will demand they sign performance contract and I will hold them to it,” Mr Koranteng added.

The presidential hopeful said in spite of the many ministries created by successive presidents, Ghana has retrogressed.

This, he stated, is enough attestation that creating more ministries is not the panacea for development in the country.

“I will save a lot of money if we cut down the size of ministers and ministries in the country,” Mr Koranteng stressed.

He was confident Ghana, under his presidency, will see massive growth in all sectors of the economy.