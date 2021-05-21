Hearts of Oak have been paired with Liberty Professionals in the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup while Kotoko have been drawn against Bekwai Youth FC.

Other exciting fixtures include Aboi United FC versus Samartex 1996.

Two-time winners Medeama SC will take on Sekondi Eleven Wise while Okwaku United have been drawn against Division Two side Kade United FC.

Inter Allies will lock horns with Tema Youth at the Tema Park while Legon Cities host Uncle T FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the Northern Region, Real Tamale United will take on city rivals Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

There is also another Premier League affair between King Faisal and AshantiGold SC.

Hearts of Oak are the record winner of the MTN FA Cup with 10 trophies.

Matches in the Round of 64 are scheduled for Friday, May 28 to Monday, May 31, 2021.

Find the full draw below:

GREATER ACCRA

Great Olympics vs Charity Stars FC

Tema Youth FC vs Inter Allies FC

Accra City Stars FC vs Third World FC

Hearts of Oak vs Liberty Professionals

Legon Cities vs Uncle T FC

Attram De Visser vs Mighty Jets FC

EASTERN REGION

Okyeman Planners FC vs Young Wise FC

Kade United FC vs Okwawu United

Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC

BRONG AHAFO REGION

Kintampo Top Talents FC vs Mighty Royals FC

Aduana Stars vs Eleven Wonders

Kato Freedom Fighters vs Bechem United

Kenyasi New Dreams FC vs Sunyani Reformers

Young Apostles FC vs TECHIMAN City/Unity FC

Berekum Chelsea vs Bofoakwa Tano FC

VOLTA REGION

WAFA FC vs Akatsi Allstars FC

Hearts of Lions FC vs Bebeto FC

ASHANTI REGION

Wassaman FC vs Asokwa Deportivo

River Plate Athletic Club vs Thunderbolt FC

BYFA vs Asante Kotoko

King Faisal vs Ashantigold

NORTHERN REGION

Kintampo FC vs Bolga Soccer Masters

Real 24 hours FC vs Steadfast FC

Paga Crocodiles vs Sombo Freedom Stars

RTU vs Tamale City

WESTERN REGION

Aboi Young Stars vs Samartex

Sekondi Eleven Wise vs Medeama SC

Sekondi Hasaacas vs Karela United FC