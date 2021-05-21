Hearts of Oak have been paired with Liberty Professionals in the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup while Kotoko have been drawn against Bekwai Youth FC.
Other exciting fixtures include Aboi United FC versus Samartex 1996.
Two-time winners Medeama SC will take on Sekondi Eleven Wise while Okwaku United have been drawn against Division Two side Kade United FC.
Inter Allies will lock horns with Tema Youth at the Tema Park while Legon Cities host Uncle T FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.
In the Northern Region, Real Tamale United will take on city rivals Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama stadium.
There is also another Premier League affair between King Faisal and AshantiGold SC.
Hearts of Oak are the record winner of the MTN FA Cup with 10 trophies.
Matches in the Round of 64 are scheduled for Friday, May 28 to Monday, May 31, 2021.
Find the full draw below:
GREATER ACCRA
Great Olympics vs Charity Stars FC
Tema Youth FC vs Inter Allies FC
Accra City Stars FC vs Third World FC
Hearts of Oak vs Liberty Professionals
Legon Cities vs Uncle T FC
Attram De Visser vs Mighty Jets FC
EASTERN REGION
Okyeman Planners FC vs Young Wise FC
Kade United FC vs Okwawu United
Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC
BRONG AHAFO REGION
Kintampo Top Talents FC vs Mighty Royals FC
Aduana Stars vs Eleven Wonders
Kato Freedom Fighters vs Bechem United
Kenyasi New Dreams FC vs Sunyani Reformers
Young Apostles FC vs TECHIMAN City/Unity FC
Berekum Chelsea vs Bofoakwa Tano FC
VOLTA REGION
WAFA FC vs Akatsi Allstars FC
Hearts of Lions FC vs Bebeto FC
ASHANTI REGION
Wassaman FC vs Asokwa Deportivo
River Plate Athletic Club vs Thunderbolt FC
BYFA vs Asante Kotoko
King Faisal vs Ashantigold
NORTHERN REGION
Kintampo FC vs Bolga Soccer Masters
Real 24 hours FC vs Steadfast FC
Paga Crocodiles vs Sombo Freedom Stars
RTU vs Tamale City
WESTERN REGION
Aboi Young Stars vs Samartex
Sekondi Eleven Wise vs Medeama SC
Sekondi Hasaacas vs Karela United FC