The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on Wednesday May 19 paid a historic visit to Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III in his palace.

As indicated by the Chief Imam, his visit aimed at fortifying the ties between the Muslim community and the Akuapem State and further made donations to the Akropong School for the Blind and the Mampong School for the Deaf.

The Chief Imam expressed his significant appreciation to the Paramountcy of Akuapem for the warm reception given him and his entourage.

He said the event wouldn’t be the first and last.

He further prayed Allah’s blessing and harmony upon Okuapemman and Oseadeeyo Akuffo III, for his time of kingship in Okuapemman to be of a sort.

Oseadeeyo Akuffo III stated how overwhelmed he was to receive the Chief Imam and his entourage, being the first in the history of Okuapemman and during his authority.

He added an affirmation to return the memorable call on him aimed at fostering the ties between them.

In a practical bonding, Oseadeeyo Akuffo III, the national chief imam and their entourage further honoured the occasion by visiting with donations to the Akropong School for the Blind and Mampong School for the Deaf.