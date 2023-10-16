Students of the Saint Mary Technical Institute in Asamankese could not hide their joy when the Koforidua Youth Engagement Centres (YEC) team, set up by the Ghana Library Authority arrived to enlighten them in a Career Mentorship Seminar.

They had the opportunity to ask various questions relating to their future careers.

The Technical and Vocational Educational Training (TVET) Directorate in the Eastern Region, Isaac Doku was the key facilitator as he guided the students through the various courses and matching careers.

The Regional Coordinator for the Youth Engagement Centre, Bridgette Agyei took the students through Social Media Marketing whilst the Regional Director, Mr. Evans Korletey-Tene guided the students through Volunteerism and life after school.

Ghana Library Authority holds career mentorship seminar at St. Mary Technical Institute

The students were grateful to the team as it was a learning curve and opportunity for them to re-plan their careers.

The head and teachers were grateful to the Ghana Library Authority as the event was also used to donate some reading materials to the school.

The Ghana Library Authority has continually worked to meet its vision of connecting Ghanaians to knowledge resources.

With support from UNICEF Ghana, 10 Youth Engagement Centres (YEC) were set up across the country at various libraries with Koforidua being one of the beneficiary communities.

The focus of these centres is to provide career mentorship for the youth, and support with peer-to-peer learning whilst providing job-matching and entrepreneurial skills.

The Koforidua Youth Engagement Centre has organized numerous activities at the centre in Koforidua and has further extended this initiative to some Senior High and Technical schools in the region.

The SHS Career Mentorship seminar is one of such initiatives to provide career guidance to students in the various senior high and technical schools.

This is to ensure the students have enough information on career decision-making. Students also get the opportunity to align their current course of studies to all available career options in that field whilst knowing which tertiary institutions favour them.

ALSO READ: