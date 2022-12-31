Ghana football legend, Abedi Pele, has paid a tribute to Brazil football icon, Pele.

The Santos legend was confirmed dead at the age of 82 on Thursday in hs native country.

He was admitted to hospital three weeks ago in Brazil after his cancer progressed and he “required greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions”.

Abedi Pele was given the nickname “Pelé” due to his ability in football, which evoked comparisons to the Brazilian legend Pele.

Over the course of a 21-year career, he is credited with scoring a world-record 1,281 goals in 1,363 games, including 77 goals in 92 international games.

Pele was selected as Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000. Pele is the only player to have won the World Cup three times, taking home the trophy in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

Below is the statement by the former Ghana international:

It is with great sadness that I learnt of the passing of my friend and mentor, Edson Arantes do Nascimento,

the greatest footballer to ever play the game.

Pele, as he was affectionately known, was a global icon who symbolised the beautiful game of football. He inspired millions of generational kids in his native Brazil and across the globe.

Personally, I was immensely inspired by his greatness, and to be likened to him and bear his iconic name throughout my playing time and beyond, is an absolute privilege and a priceless honour.

Pele is synonymous with football, and football will never forget its king.

Rest well, my mentor!