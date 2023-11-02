Lawyer and a communications team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gideon Tettey Tetteh, says Ghana’s economic crisis is caused by government spending on what he calls wasteful expenditure.

Speaking on Prime Morning on Wednesday, he attributed the nation’s economic challenges partly to the funds used in building the National Cathedral, the Bank of Ghana head office, and money he alleged was shared by government officials during the NPP supper delegates congress.

According to him, the country is blessed with resources but is losing everything to individuals in the government, alleging that most of such persons are hording monies for their personal gain instead of the country’s growth.

This, he said, has left over 800,000 citizens battling with poverty, per the World Bank report. However, Lawyer Tetteh suggested that those squandered funds could have been used to attend to vital and urgent developmental issues.

“This country is broke not because there’s no money; it’s because we’re engaged in wasteful expenditure. If that Bank of Ghana head office is suspended, we won’t be talking about 850,000 people being pushed into poverty. If we had managed the funds well in terms of building the national cathedral, we wouldn’t be talking about the fact that the country is broke.”

“If we had not seen money in people’s bedrooms and lockers, we wouldn’t be talking about the fact that the country is broke. If we had not seen party officials sharing as much as GHȼ20,000, if this country is broke, it’s because of wasteful expenditure, and the very moment we begin to reduce the size of government and ensure that everybody gets a share of the national cake, we won’t talk about being broke,” he continued.

Nonetheless, the NDC communicator has asserted that the party is putting measures in place to reduce the size of government if it assumes power in 2025.

He said the NDC is going to ensure the suspension of non-functional secretariats and agencies, the building of new embassies, and the Accra International Conference Centre by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

He assured that establishing a better Ghana under the NDC will not be about “create, loot, and keep.” Instead, they are going to make sure that every Ghanaian benefits from the resources of the country.

As the NPP elects its flagbearer on Saturday, November 4, 2023, Gideon Tetteh is confident that the NDC is always ready to defeat whoever wins to represent the party in 2024. He said they do not fear any of the NPP aspirants.

