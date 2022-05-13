A pickup vehicle belonging to the Ghana Highway Authority has been snatched at gunpoint around Jisonayili in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale.

Information JoyNews gathers indicate that the two occupants of the vehicle were driving when suddenly they saw a rider in front of them fall off his motor bike.

The informant added that the two stopped to enable the person rise up only for someone to hit the window of the vehicle breaking the glass.

The source added that the person pointed a gun at them and ordered them to step out of the vehicle. The vehicle was then taken from them and immediately the number plates removed before they drove off including the one who had earlier fallen before them.

The Northern Regional Police command said it has received a complaint and investigations have commenced.

Regional Crime Officer Superintendent, Bernard Baba Ananga said all the highway patrol units have been informed and the exits of the region have been closed.

Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga

“There was a robbery that was reported around 1 am when a Toyota Helux Pickup with registration number GH 6207-20 belonging to the Ghana Highway Authority was snatched from the driver at gunpoint ” he said.

He added that they have mounted surveillance and were positive they will recover the vehicle.

“We have since declared a manhunt for these armed robbers and we believe most of them are coming from since locations and going round taking vehicles like that, because our high ways have been inundated with police officers especially at night and so we see that they are not seeing their way clearly” the crime officer said.

Superintendent Ananga added that four vehicles have been snatched in similar style in the area this year but the Police have been able to recover two.

He said the police were receiving some cooperation from some informants and believe they will be able to find the vehicle.

“We believe that we will be able to recover the vehicle and bring it to the owners,” he said.

Superintendent Ananga assured that the perpetrators are been pursued and would soon be apprehended.