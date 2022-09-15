The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced an increase in the number of rabies cases and deaths in the Ashanti region.

In a statement, the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate indicated as of Monday, September 12, 2022, four cases plus one probable case had been confirmed by health facilities in three districts.

The statement, signed by the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, noted the cases were reported from the Asante Akim South, Bosomtwe and Kwabre East districts.

To control the situation, the Regional Health Directorate has put in place certain measures and has urged public cooperation.

They include enhanced community and public sensitisation on rabies, improved case search for rabies in the facilities, follow-ups and treatment of all cases of dog bites.

The Directorate has also charged health facilities in the region to liaise with veterinary officers in their districts for dog vaccination activities.

They have also been urged to be on the lookout for suspected cases of persons with headaches, neck pain, nausea, fever, fear of water, anxiety, agitation, abnormal tingling sensations or pain at the wound site or contact with a rabid animal.

Below is the full statement: