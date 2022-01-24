The Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) has presented a cheque of GH¢2 million to the victims of the Apiate explosion in the Western Region.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Ben K. D. Asante made the presentation on behalf of the Board and Management when he visited the area on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

May be an image of 12 people, people standing, grass and tree

He expressed worry about the level of damage caused by the explosion but commended the Security Services, NADMO, National Ambulance team and the benevolent society for their swift response to the incident.

May be an image of 5 people, people standing and outdoors

“Ghana Gas is here to condole with you at this sad moment and to let you know that you’re not alone.

May be an image of 6 people, child, people standing, people sitting and outdoors

“We have come to give you emotional support as well as financial support to help bring relief to the victims of this unfortunate incident,” he said.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea-Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani expressed gratitude to GNGC for the donation and promised to use it for its due purpose.

May be an image of 6 people, people standing, footwear and indoor

He also used the opportunity to request more support from other benevolent organisations for the victims.

May be an image of 6 people, people standing, tree and outdoors

Dr Asante was accompanied by the General Manager-Human Resource, Madam Alma-Leigh Mensah, General Manager-Technical Services, Robert Asmah, Head of Government Relations, Madam Augustina Osei Asare, Head of Community Relations, Stephen Donkor and some senior staff of Ghana Gas.

May be an image of 14 people, people standing and outdoors




