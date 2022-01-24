The Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) has presented a cheque of GH¢2 million to the victims of the Apiate explosion in the Western Region.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Ben K. D. Asante made the presentation on behalf of the Board and Management when he visited the area on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

He expressed worry about the level of damage caused by the explosion but commended the Security Services, NADMO, National Ambulance team and the benevolent society for their swift response to the incident.

“Ghana Gas is here to condole with you at this sad moment and to let you know that you’re not alone.

“We have come to give you emotional support as well as financial support to help bring relief to the victims of this unfortunate incident,” he said.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea-Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani expressed gratitude to GNGC for the donation and promised to use it for its due purpose.

He also used the opportunity to request more support from other benevolent organisations for the victims.

Dr Asante was accompanied by the General Manager-Human Resource, Madam Alma-Leigh Mensah, General Manager-Technical Services, Robert Asmah, Head of Government Relations, Madam Augustina Osei Asare, Head of Community Relations, Stephen Donkor and some senior staff of Ghana Gas.