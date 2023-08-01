

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited has debunked claims that $500, €590 were stolen from officials of the company during the Russia-Africa Summit.

The company says nothing of such nature ever happened to its officials at the said event.

In a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, Ghana Gas denied ever having an official representation at the said meeting, describing the publication as “baseless”.

“The company wishes to state unequivocally that there has never been any such incident as was reported by Ghanaweb online on July 31, 2023. Indeed, Ghana Gas had no official representation at the Russia-Africa summit, and as such, the claims of missing funds involving our officials can best be described as baseless and complete falsehood,” the statement clarified.

Ghana Gas asked the media to be guided by the tenets of their profession, and verify issues before publishing to avoid wrongfully tarnishing the image of any institution.

“We caution the media to be circumspect with their reportage, verification of facts and cross checking, so as not to harm the reputation of innocent individuals and organizations,” the statement added.

The company is demanding a retraction from Ghanaweb for publishing the earlier information the company says is misleading.

“Having said that, we request Ghana web to do the needful by way of retraction and formal apology to repair the damage caused to our organisation. Ghana Gas remains committed to upholding the highest ethical standards in all our operations and would appreciate responsible and accurate reporting in our operations,” the statement indicated.