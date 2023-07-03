The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana National Gas Limited Company, Dr Ben Asante, has been adjudged the Transformational Leader of the Year at the 2023 Think Energy SDG Awards ceremony.

Dr Asante was honored for playing a key role in Ghana’s energy sector with the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.

Speaking at the event, the Ghana Gas CEO underscored the energy transition from fossil fuel to cleaner energy.

“In our energy portfolio, the energy transition will be the change from our current portfolio of energy sources, which is dominated mostly by carbon dioxide and methane, fossil-fuel to cleaner forms of energy to be dominated by renewable energy.

“And our boundary condition will be a balance of certainly environment responsiveness and economic and social impact,” he stated.

The Oil and Gas expert was of the view that the transition from fossil fuel to cleaner energy as a country should be graduated and driven by fuel type and location.

The novel award ceremony is aimed at celebrating excellence, innovation, and the impact of the respective individuals and organizations on clean energy, energy efficiency and energy access. Again, the Think Energy SDGs Awards is a prestigious award designed to celebrate and honour corporate and academic institutions working together to achieve.

The event took place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday, June 30, 2023.

The award ceremony which attracted industry players, the business community, academia, journalists, and many more, was geared towards new and cleaner energy without transforming the training in energy education.

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was adjudged winner of the SDGS Teaching and Learning Award after beating competition from Accra Technical University and the Centre for Women and Food Security-Ghana.

The event was put together by Think Energy Awards and powered by the African Global Response Energy Environment (AGREE) Limited, with support from the SDG Advisory Unit of the Office of the President, the Ministry of Energy and Ghana Gas Limited Company.

Second Lady Samira Bawumia was adjudged the Most Influential SDGs Leader in Africa. Energy Digest took home the SDGs Communication Award, former CEO of GNPC Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong was given the SDGs Lifetime Award while Asaase Radio’s Emmanuel Aboagye-Wiafe picked the Energy Media Personality of the Year Award.