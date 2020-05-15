Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, has said his outfit is waiting on government’s clearance to resume the 2019/20 Ghana football season.

Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, football activities were suspended by the GFA following a directive by President Nana Akufo Addo.

According to Mr Okraku, the Association has had a fruitful discussion with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other government agencies but a decision is yet to be arrived at for football to resume.

“We took a decision to speak to the Ministry to intervene because we were heading in the right direction until the COVID-19,” he told GTV Sports+.

“Football is perhaps one of the biggest vehicles in solving some of our social problems in this country.

“Fortunately for us, discussions have gone very well. We are now waiting to hear from government. It’s always been fruitful,” he added.

The GFA President also revealed that there have been engagements with some football governing bodies concerning assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.