The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a change of venue for its upcoming Elective Congress.

In a statement by the FA, it said the Elective Congress will now be held at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale.

Initially, it was announced that the congress would take place at the Redaach Memorial Hotel, also located in Tamale.

The decision was made in accordance with Article 33 of the GFA Statutes according to GFA.

The Elective Congress is scheduled for Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 9:00 am.

The agenda includes various items such as the election of the GFA President, Executive Council Members, and the swearing-in ceremony.

In accordance with Article 33 of the GFA Statutes, the Agenda of the Congress is as follows:

AGENDA:

9:00 am. – Opening Prayer

– Roll Call

– A declaration that Congress has been convened in compliance with the Statutes.

– Handing over of Congress to GFA Elections Committee

– Announcement of Election Procedure by GFA Elections Committee

– Election of GFA President

– Election of Executive Council Member (1 Women’s Premier League Representative)

– Election of Executive Council Members (3 Division One League Representations)

– Election of Executive Council Members (5 Premier League Representatives)

– Swearing in of President and the Executive Council Members

– Brief speech by elected President

– Closing Prayer