The senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, has dropped one place to the 53rd position in the latest FIFA rankings for the month of September.

This new development emerges following Ghana’s poor showing in their opening two 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars secured a 1-0 win against Ethiopia before losing to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the FNB Stadium.

The Stars remain 7th on the continent despite the drop in the main rankings, behind Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria and Egypt.

England moved up to 3rd leapfrogging France (4th), with Belgium and Brazil occupying the top two spots, and European Champions sitting in fifth.

Ghana resumes its campaign for the global showpiece with a doubleheader against Zimbabwe next month.