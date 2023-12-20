Hubei University of Automotive Technology and the Chinese International Education Fund have inaugurated a Confucius Institute at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to the President of Ghana Association of Chinese Societies, Tang Hong, Confucius Institute is a non-profit initiative that aims to foster and strengthen inter-cultural relationships between China and the world.

“Confucius institute is a non-profit venture aimed towards the global dissemination of the Chinese language and culture,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson revealed intentions to offer Chinese courses in KNUST and other parts of Ghana.

“For our gathering today, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I am glad to note that through the establishment of a three party agreement involving KNUST, HUAT and the Chinese International Education Fund, the Confucius institute will play a pivotal role in enabling KNUST to develop a foreign model site for undergraduate Chinese programs and the learning of the Chinese language in the middle and the northern zones of Ghana,” she said.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah expressed hope for the establishment of KNUST School of Automotive.

“I am of the strongest conviction that the collaborative mustard seed we are sowing today will indeed be nurtured and grow to witness the birth of an automotive department here at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to rebuild the automotive dream of the university,” he said.

Chair of Council of the Hubei Automotive Center, Zhang Wenxue pointed out his hope for the relationship between Ghana and China.

“I sincerely hope that the relationship between Ghana and China will endure for eternity.

It is also a wealthy start in Ghana’s commitment in promoting international Chinese education and he believes that the Confucius Institute will provide a chance to learn the Chinese language’ this will help strengthen the friendship between the people of China and Ghana,” he said.