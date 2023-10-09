The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the policy of issuing National Identification card popularly known as Ghana card to new born babies would start by next month.

The Vice President who is also vying for the position of flagbearer slot in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) announced this on Sunday when he took his campaign tour to Wenchi in the Bono Region.

According to him, by next month all babies born in Ghana, once they are taken to weighing, would be issued the Ghana card number and also get their Birth Certificate Identification number at the same time because the two database are talking to each other he noted.

The NPP Presidential aspirant hopeful explained that the issuance of ID numbers at birth was integral part of Government’s ongoing digitalisation agenda.

He seized the opportunity to expressed his gratitude to delegates in the Bono Region who participated in the NPP Super delegates Conference for voting massively for him.

“If give me the nod to lead the party to become President I will appoint ten people from every constituency in my government, I will create welfare for party executives, I will appoint God father or God mother for every constituency,” Dr Bawumia said.