Technical Director of the Ghana Athletics Association, Julius Baba Fusani, has assured that they will always welcome Asante Akyem Marathon on board in every edition.

Speaking to Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac Amoako, on four editions of Asante Akyem Marathon, Baba Fusani, said the Athletics Association will provide technical assistance in a form of timing equipment and technical personnel to help organise the event to an international standard.

Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, National Sports Authority Boss and National Sports Authority Chairman is the founder of the organising company.

The winners saw the Director-General of NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi, Ashanti Regional Ag. Director, Emmanuel Kojo Appiah and Ashanti Regional NSA Public Relations Officer, Mrs Patience Sharon Adams Mensah present the medals to the winners.

September 25, 2021, saw the 4th edition of the Asante Akyem Marathon being held successfully with William Amponsah, who is a student from the University of Education, Winneba and also from Agona Swedru and Sakat Lariba, a student from University of Education, Winneba ending the competition as champions.

William Amponsah clocked a time of one hour: 12 minutes 39 seconds to win the race and had a prize money of GHS 5,000 and in addition, a fully funded trip to London.

Some 400 participants comprising men, women and juveniles registered for the 2021 marathon with the men competing in 21km(Nyabo to Agogo) while the women and juveniles also participated in 12km (Juansa to Agogo).

Ishmael Arthur, a former winner, recorded a time of one hour: 14 minutes 47 seconds to clinch 2nd position with a prize money of GHS 3,000 going his way while Koogo Atia, who placed 3rd with a time of one hour, 15 minutes, 22 seconds had a reward of GHS 2,000. Again, athletes who took the position of 4th-10th in the men’s category earned GHC 200.00 each.

In the Women’s category, Sakat Lariba, a national athlete, student of University of Education, Winneba and 2015 Accra Milo Marathon winner, clocked 47 minutes,14 seconds to claim the prize money of GHS 2,000, the 12km race for the winner.

Berlinda Segbor, second placed with a time of 50 minutes, 49 seconds pocketed GHS 1,000. Abdulai Ramatu with her time of 50 minutes 59 seconds walked away with GHS 500 for placing 3rd. The athletes, who placed 4th-10th in the women’s event, got GHS 100 each.

For the Juvenile participants, the 1st – 10th placed runners were rewarded with some educational materials and products from Cowbell Ghana. The event attracted runners from Italy and South Africa.