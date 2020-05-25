The General Officer Commanding, Central Command, Brigadier General J.A Aphour says the Ghana Armed Forces is taking steps to enhance its commands ahead of the 2020 general elections.

He also said, as Ghana continues to engage the threats of terrorism and insurgency along its frontiers, it is appropriate that the command upgrade its units to also enhance their combat capabilities.

Brigadier General Aphour said this during the occasion of the handing and taking over of 154 Armoured Regiment at the 3 Garrison in Sunyani.

The erstwhile 2 Independent Reconnaissance Squadron which was part of the 153 Armoured Regiment, was elevated to a Regiment and designated as the 154 Armoured Regiment on August 12, 2019 to provide armor support for Central Command and with additional responsibility for the Northern Command of the Ghana Army.

The newly out doored Regiment, thus becomes the second Armoured Regiment in Ghana, in addition to the 153 Armoured Regiment. Lt Col Kofi Obiri Yeboah becomes the first Commanding Officer of the 154 Armoured Regiment.

The Ghana Armed Forces, through its ongoing expansion drive, is positioning itself to effectively undertake its constitutional mandate and also to address the ever-changing security threats that confront the country.

To this end, Brigadier General Aphour echoed that “the ongoing drive will see the creation of commands, units, and sub-units and also upgrading of existing sub-units to full-fledged units such as the 154 Armoured Regiment”, adding, “this development is particularly important because of the creation of additional regions”.

He stated that, the upgrading is particularly important to the Central Command as the enduring qualities of the Armour, as a combat arm of decision, make it indispensable to combat formation.

He acknowledged opportunities and teething challenges such as infrastructure, manpower, equipment, and general logistics that will be associated with the new regiment, but assured that plans are underway to address those inadequacies in due course.

Brigadier General Aphour, the formation commander, urged the new commanding officer, Lt col Kofi Obiri Yeboah to focus more on the promise of hope, growth, and innovation the new Regiment brings while charging on the officers and men of the Regiment to rally solidly behind the Commanding officer to ensure the full realization of the dream of the 154 Armoured Regiment of Ghana.

He also assured that the headquarters central command, with oversight responsibilities over the regiment, will offer the needed assistance and support required.

Lt Col William Anyimiah Kobby Arkah, who handed over Command of the 154 Armoured Regiment acknowledged the effort of his predecessors, serving and retired personnel of the unit which has culminated in the expansion of the Armoured Corps.

He said he does not doubt that the new commanding officer, Lt Col Kofi Obiri Yeboah will excel in this appointment.

“I believe Kofi will find the way to firmly nature this Regiment to grow well. I will always be ready to support in whatever way when called upon”.

Aside from the Clergy, heads of Departments, Detachments, officers, Men, Women, and civilian employees of the 3 Garrison, other sister security heads such as the Bono Regional Commands of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Immigration Service also graced the occasion.