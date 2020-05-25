Some personnel of the Ghana Navy in the Western Region have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The number of infected personnel is yet to be publicly disclosed.

However, according to the Flag Officer Commanding of the Western Naval Command, Commodore E. A Kwafo those infected have been isolated and are being treated.

He said vessels, offices and roads at the naval base in Sekondi are being disinfected to rid the premises of the virus.