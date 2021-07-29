national cathedral

Some social media users have expressed displeasure over the government’s call on Ghanaians to support the construction of a National Cathedral to be commissioned on March 6, 2024, with GH₵100 a month.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, while presenting the 2021 Mid-Year Budget Review Statement and Economic Policy on Thursday urged all, including Members of Parliament, to be part of the one million Ghanaians projected to support the initiative dubbed, ‘Ketewa biara nsua’ with GH₵100 a month.

He noted Ghanaians could support the noble cause by dialing the short-code *979#.

But this call, according to some Ghanaians, is misplaced. They say the government should rather look at raising revenue to improve the health and education sectors as well as provide Ghanaians with good roads and other social amenities.

For them, the aforementioned issues are matters that government should rally financial support for.

Below are some comments from Twitter: