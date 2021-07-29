Some social media users have expressed displeasure over the government’s call on Ghanaians to support the construction of a National Cathedral to be commissioned on March 6, 2024, with GH₵100 a month.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, while presenting the 2021 Mid-Year Budget Review Statement and Economic Policy on Thursday urged all, including Members of Parliament, to be part of the one million Ghanaians projected to support the initiative dubbed, ‘Ketewa biara nsua’ with GH₵100 a month.

He noted Ghanaians could support the noble cause by dialing the short-code *979#.

But this call, according to some Ghanaians, is misplaced. They say the government should rather look at raising revenue to improve the health and education sectors as well as provide Ghanaians with good roads and other social amenities.

For them, the aforementioned issues are matters that government should rally financial support for.

Below are some comments from Twitter:

So the big churches in Ghana cannot contribute to build a National Cathedral unless the poor citizens build it for them? — John Mahamaba (@the__sadtruth) July 29, 2021

Did God ask nana to build

National Cathedral for him anaa. Which country kraaa this ahhh. 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — BLAKK GYNUIX (@jahnyc10) July 29, 2021

Ghana paaa deir play Dey wanna leaders demma eye top waaa.

How can you can and tell me to contribute 100gh every month for the construction of a National Cathedral?

Na at the end of the month how much manners Dey save? Did we make the promise with you?

Mmooa!! — Mckenzy Burniton (@MckenzyMccarthy) July 29, 2021

Buying of V8 Cars Di3 The Finance Minister Is Going For Loan,But Building Of National Cathedral Di3 We Citizens Should Pay 100Gh Each Month Finance Minister Ob3 Serious We Need Job You Say Cathedral Ebi Cathedral We Go Chop #FixTheCountry https://t.co/lT1fii0lT5 pic.twitter.com/eFAqIsdjRY — God Of The World (@princekofilit) July 29, 2021

I would rather wish to contribute 100gh to improve our health sector, build more schools and roads and also create jobs rather than build a national cathedral just to fulfill a political promise.@Joy997FM #Newsnight — James Kumbeni (@JamesKumbeni) July 29, 2021

Our leaders are always making mockery of us. How can you tell us to contribute 100 gh towards the building of the National cathedral…. See the goggles 🤷

Finance Minister pic.twitter.com/upzmVGOZKW — Hon. EL_Chazaq Asem (@El_ChazaqAsem) July 29, 2021

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta thinks 100gh is cheap like that. He won’t even start from 20gh as contribution for the National Cathedral. — Sweet Israel (@SweetIsrael_) July 29, 2021

Fertilizer suppliers are owed GHS 780 million and billions are owed to road contractors yet the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government wants the impoverished Ghanaian to contribute GHS 100 towards building a totally needless and misplaced National Cathedral.

What shocking governance! — Jerry Adjei (@pupsypj) July 29, 2021

There is actually a short code 979, where you can send your donations to build the National Cathedral. Herrrr Ghana! pic.twitter.com/l6W8kPA5wQ — Armani🤴Blackwell (@Kinjorge) July 29, 2021

The finance minister says we should all contribute 100 cedis every month towards the construction of the national cathedral oo



Errrrr Mr Minister 🤔 — n.a (@thenanaaba) July 29, 2021

In fact , the Government has to come out and tell us , why we should contribute toward the processing of the national .. cathedral .

I don’t get it …

Upon all the money , the ministers are receiving every month , can’t they contribute to that without involving us . #NoPressure — Jonathan Despite🇬🇭🇱🇷 (@barrista45) July 29, 2021