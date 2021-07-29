An initiative dubbed ‘100-cedis-a-month club’ will be launched on August 12, to enable Ghanaians contribute to the construction of the National Cathedral.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who revealed this, said the initiative, dubbed, ‘Ketewa biara nsua’, will provide members of the general public an opportunity to share the cost and be part of a historical event, i.e, the construction of a national cathedral.

“An initiative – the 100-Cedis-a-Month Club, also dubbed ‘Ketewa biara nsua’ – would be launched by the Trustees of the National Cathedral on 12th August 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history to build the National Cathedral,” he said.

Presenting the 2021 Mid-Year Budget Review Statement and Economic Policy on Thursday, July 29, Mr Ofori-Atta, therefore, urged all, including Members of Parliament, to be part of the one million Ghanaians projected to support the government with GH₵100 a month.

“The aim of the Club is to mobilise one million Ghanaians who will give 100 Cedis a month towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

“We look forward to Mr Speaker and members of this august House joining the 100-Cedis-a-Month Club, and thus, adding their names to the historic coalition that would build the National Cathedral to the glory of God, and the edification of our nation and its people,” he entreated.

Ghanaians, who wish to support the noble cause, can do so by dialing the short code *979* and following the necessary steps.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister, disclosed that the ongoing National Cathedral project will be opened to the general public on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

He noted that the Cathedral will be commissioned on the said date when Ghana marks its 67th Independence Day.

“Mr Speaker, work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily, and following the programme of the contractors, and with God helping us, the National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024.

“Upon completion, the National Cathedral would provide a sacred space for formal religious activities of State and symbolise the enormous contribution of faith to Nation Building,” he stated.