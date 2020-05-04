General manager of Great Olympics, Oloboi Commodore, has raised questions about the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) GH¢11 million debt.

The GFA made this known to club executives last week in an attempt to share the GFA’s financial situation with members.

The legacy debt in the dollar currency is at $470,700.00 whilst that of the Cedis is GH¢ 10,079,440.00.

In a document shared, the GFA mentioned West Head, an agency that claimed to have brokered the deal between the FA and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) leading to a court battle, as one of the institutions they owe. The amount to be paid as the commission is $1.4 million.

A further breakdown of the debt reveals the GFA owes debt to one Kizito Beyuo ($35,000), the arbitrator of the GFA and GLO impasse; former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah ($180,000); two vehicles purchased in 2017 ($100,000); the land on which the GFA secretariat is cited (GH¢ 450,000); and many others.

It is unclear why the debt owed coach Appiah is included as a liability of the GFA when the Ministry of Youth and Sports or a sponsor (GNPC in the past) pays the Black Stars coaches.

Also, conspicuously missing were the arrears owed the rest of coach Appiah’s backroom staff (Ibrahim Tanko, Stephen Appiah, Richard Kingson) who are all owed three months salaries and bonuses for two games.

Two travel and tour companies, Travel Matters and Kenpong Travel and Tours, are owed $293,000 and GHS 26,000 respectively for providing airline services to national teams.

The document also had GH¢ 1.7 million and GH¢ 480,000 owed referees and match Commissioners respectively, with only GH¢ 300,000 and GH¢ 16,510 paid to these two bodies.

T.T Ustay, a company engaged to work on the FIFA Goal project at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence is owed GH¢ 7.6 million including interest, whilst Care Freight Shipping Agency is owed a little over GH¢ 151,000.

The GFA also owes a company called Henqook, for the purchase of a TV set for the association’s boardroom.

FIND THE FULL DOCUMENT BELOW:

Reacting to this, Mr Commodore said he was yet to see the said amount in the books of the FA.

“I find it difficult to understand that the GFA is in debt of over GH¢11 million,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I want to see it in our books to believe. There are several accounts of the GFA with credit balances.

“This debt is there and most of us who make the GFA membership aren’t aware,” he added.

NB: Additional information from Joy Sports.