The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will soon sign a two-year deal with the Government of Ghana to enroll players onto the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

Following a successful engagement with the government, the GFA will be given 1,000 slots to enroll players onto the YEA programme for the next two years.

Players in the Premier League, Division One and Women’s League will benefit from the Youth in Sports Module every month when the deal is signed next week.

However, Adomonline.com can reveal the Executive Council of the country’s football governing body is, however, in a dilemma on how the players will be enrolled.

Premier League, Division One and Women’s League clubs are to register 30 players each. But a total of 30 registered players by the 18 Premier League clubs will be 540 while the 48 Division One League clubs will also be 1,440.

The 16 Women’s League clubs will have a total figure of 480 players. In all, these numbers would be 2,460.

However, Adomonline.com understands that the Executive Council will prioritise enrolling players of the Women’s Football and the Division One League onto the YEA programme due to the financial support by StarTimes to the Premier League clubs.

On Thursday, the FA President, Kurt Okraku in a letter addressed to the club Chief Executive Officers hinted of the YEA programme.

“In February 2020, the Association commenced an engagement with the leadership at the YEA aimed at supporting clubs on various levels.

“These engagements have been further enhanced by the Sports Ministry’s active support. The result is that the government in the coming days will announce a support to the Association through YEA for our members,” he added.