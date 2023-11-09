The Executive Council Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to sack Black Stars coach Chris Hughton on Friday, November 10.

According to a report by Asaase Radio, members of the ExCO will vote on the decision in a meeting expected to be held on Friday.

The report also stated that, the GFA is currently waiting on the government’s approval first before deciding on the fate of Chris Hughton since the government is responsible for the compensation of the technical team.

The FA have held a discussion with government on their decision to cut ties with the former Premier League manager.

Per the report coach Chris Hughton whose contract as Black Stars head coach expires in February 2024 is aware that the Ghana FA want to relief him off his job.

The 64 year old has come under pressure after the back to back defeats against Mexico and USA in the international friendly games after recording three wins and two draws in his first five competitive games.

However, some Executive Council members of the GFA have disagreed with the plan to sack the Black Stars coach who is preparing for Ghana’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers later this month.

The decision to fire the Irish-born Ghanaian coach stems from the fact that the top hierarchy of the GFA is not convinced that Chris Hughton can win Ghana’s two 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Madagascar and Comoros on November 17 and 21 respectively.

With about 8 days to the qualifiers, football fans were expecting coach Chris Hughton to name Ghana’s squad for the World Cup Qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

However, it appears the decision to dismiss the coach is what might have delayed the announcement of the squad for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

According to the report, GFA are rather not worried about the 2023 AFCON, however, their biggest fear is that the Black Stars might not qualify for the 2026 World Cup under Chris Hughton.

Meanwhile, George Boateng will take over as the interim head coach once Chris Hughton is sacked by the GFA.

