Alex Asante, the Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, has opened up on why Nora Häuptle has started well as Black Queens head coach.

The Swiss tactician was named as Mercy Tagoe’s successor in January this year.

Joyce Boatey and Aboagye Dacosta are her deputies.

However, the Black Queens have recorded three wins under Nora without conceding.

Mr Asante, speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show, revealed the reason behind the bright start.

Black Queens are aiming to get back into the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2024, having missed out on the previous edition in Morocco following a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Nigeria in the final round of qualifiers.