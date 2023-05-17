The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially launched a capacity-building and skill-training wing called the Ghana Football School.

The launch, which took place at the GFA headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, is aimed at building the capacity of individuals involved in the various facets of the Ghana Football ecosystem.

The Ghana Football Association is rolling out this initiative in collaboration with top-level institutions, including the University Of Ghana (UG), the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), the Sunyani Technical University and the China Europe International Business School.

Members of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), active and retired, coaches, masseurs, Physiotherapists, team managers and other service providers are expected to benefit from this initiative.

Present at the ceremony was President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku. He was joined by 1982 Africa Cup of Nations winner Samuel Opoku Nti, Executive Council Members Dr. Tony Aubynn and Nana Sarfo Oduro, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.

Others included Geoffrey Gle – Deputy Director, Alumni and Programmes, UPSA, Dr. Edward Attah Botchway Senior Lecturer and Dr. Timothy Zilevu, Lecturer – UPSA.

Paul Rex Danquah a senior consultant – Innovation and Training Directorate, Benamin Bubuama – Corporate Affairs Manager and Professor Charles Amoatey – Director of Training and Consulting, represented GIMPA.

The University of Ghana School of Biomedical and Allies Health Sciences was represented by Dr. Jonathan Quartey while Dr. Lugutera Austin – Physical and Sports studies, Dr. Emmanuel Assassie, Henry Nii Sackey, Yussif Amuda Tahiru and Augustine Amissare were also in attendance for the Sports Directorate of the University of Ghana.

Kenneth Assan – Programmes Manager for the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), Dickson Kyere-Duah from the Sunyani Technical University and Timothy Mensah from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) were all present.

Former Accra Hearts of Oak Managing Director Neil Armstrong Mortagbe who is a certified FIFA Marketing consultant, Tom Kruger from the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana and former Ghanaian Intonational Mallam Yahaya also attended the launch.

The GFA School adds to efforts being made to advance the professional development, competence and training of personnel within the football space.

The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days come out with the modalities and procedures for training in the various institutions.